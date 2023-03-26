People from all walks of life pay respects at National Memorial

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

People from all walks of life paid their respects to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial today on the occasion of Independence Day.

After President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in the first hour of the day, the National Memorial premises was opened to the public.

Earlier, at 5:56am, first President Abdul Hamid and then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the altar of the memorial.  They observed a moment of silence in memory of the martyrs. They also signed the visitors' book. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Then, one by one, the speaker of the national assembly, the minister of Liberation War, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of the three armed forces, foreign diplomats and high-ranking military and civilian officials paid tribute to the martyrs.

Various political, social, and professional organisations, government-private institutions, schools, colleges, universities and common people also paid their respects.

Like thousands of other people, Ahsan Habib, who works in a private company, came to pay respects to the martyrs at the National Memorial with his wife and children this morning.

Talking to The Business Standard (TBS), he said, "Our children are not very familiar with the spirit and the history of the liberation war. It is our responsibility as parents to introduce them to the subjects. If we do not tell them, because they are limited to books, they will not be able to grasp this consciousness within themselves."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"So we try to come here with our children on these special days so that they are inspired. Moreover, I personally believe that it is our moral duty as citizens of this country to pay respect to the martyrs. I personally want my children to be aware of this history of their own nation, that they know we have a bright history, a glorious history", he added.

Another visitor in his fifties named Ainuddin told TBS, "The glory of the liberation war we talk about is rooted in this day. So I don't feel good if I can't come here on this day. It is a pleasure to be here today, along with other family members to pay tribute. I have brought my grandson with me. I want the history of our glory to spread to the whole world through the hands of the new generation."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

However, this year, compared to other years, the crowd at the National Memorial is relatively less. A noticeable presence was seen in the morning, but as the day progressed, the crowd decreased significantly.

The visitors think that the crowd at the memorial is relatively less because it is the month of Ramadan.

Independence Day 2023

Photo: Pexels

