Pedestrian loses leg in Ctg shopping mall AC blast

A pedestrian lost his leg, and a mechanic sustained injuries following an air-conditioner (AC) blast at a shopping mall in Chattogram City today (5 July).

"Around 11:30am, an AC unit exploded while being repaired at KBH Plaza near Mimi Super Market at Prabortok Intersection. Debris from the AC struck a pedestrian, leading to the amputation of his leg, and the mechanic working on the unit was also injured," Panchlaish Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Gafur, 30, a pedestrian, and Nur Alam, 30, an AC mechanic.

The SI added, "Locals rescued them and rushed them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Nur Alam was admitted there, while Gafur's family took him to a private hospital for treatment.

"Legal proceedings are underway in connection with this incident."