Pedestrian killed in wall collapse in Ctg

A pedestrian has been killed after the wall of an old building collapsed in Jamalkhan area of Kotwali in Chattogram city on Wednesday (22 February).

"Some workers were demolishing the building at Sikdar Hotel area of Jamalkhan Ward. Inadvertently, a wall of the building collapsed and fell on a person around 4pm," Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Zahidul Kabir told The Business Standard.

The fire service rescued the person buried under the wall and sent the body to hospital, he said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "We have recovered a body. There is no one else under the collapsed wall."

Jamalkhan Ward Councilor Shaibal Das Suman said, "The front part of the two-storey building was covered with a triple. This accident happened mainly due to the workers working without necessary safety equipment."

The owner of the building is local resident Ratan Bhattacharya. He is also the owner of a packaging firm named RR Packages.

Earlier, on 7 February, three workers died after falling from the 8th floor of a building under construction in Kolpolok residential area under Bakalia police station of the city.