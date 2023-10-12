Peacocks pick hen's nest to lay eggs at Chakaria's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:38 pm

Peacocks pick hen's nest to lay eggs at Chakaria's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park

Only one egg hatched, that too through artificial breeding

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:38 pm
Peacock at Chakaria’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park. Photo: TBS
Peacock at Chakaria’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park. Photo: TBS

The cuckoo lays eggs in the nest of crow is a common idiom in the Bangla language.

This idiom came to life in Chakaria's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park.

The difference was, this time it was three peacocks and a junglefowl instead of a cuckoo and crow.

Although whether the peacocks and the junglefowl shared a parasitic relationship or not is still up for question, but what still shocked all was when three peacocks laid 17 eggs in a junglefowl's nest. 

Three peacocks laid 17 eggs at the park. Photo: TBS
Three peacocks laid 17 eggs at the park. Photo: TBS

Of the 17 eggs, 10 were taken to the ICU of the wildlife hospital, while the other seven have been kept in an incubator, according to park officials.

Only one egg hatched, that too through artificial breeding. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

But that same junglefowl – whose nest was occupied by the peacock – hatched nine chicks through the same method.

"The peacocks will be released in the aviary soon," said Mazharul Islam, supervisor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park.

At the aviary, there were 29 peacocks till now, 10 of which were brought from the Gazipur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in December last year, he said.

With the new chicks, there are now 39 peacocks in the park, the supervisor added.

