Peaceful voting underway; law and order situation good: Zahangir and mother Zayeda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 01:12 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Early voting has been peaceful and the law and order situation is also good, said the mother-son duo of independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun, and her son Zahangir Alam, former Gazipur mayor commenting on the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections.

Zayeda made the remark while talking to reporters after casting her vote at the Kanaia Government Primary School polling station around 10am.

There has been no complaint so far against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), she said adding "I am hopeful about my victory in the election."

Zahangir said the same while visiting the Konabari Degree College centre with his mother around 12.30pm.

"Voting is going well, we want it to be like this till the end," he said.

He demanded that results be published immediately after voting ends because "Vote is being taken with EVMs, it takes five minutes to publish the results."

Both urged the voters to cast their votes at the respective polling stations.

"Everything is fine so far, except for one or two isolated events," Zayeda said, hoping for a good outcome.

Former Mayor Zahangir also cast his vote at the Kanaia Government Primary School polling station.

Voting in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election began on Thursday (25 May) using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all polling stations in a peaceful manner.

The voting began around 8am and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Gazipur City Corporation Polls / Zayeda Khatun / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

