Peaceful management of border a shared priority: Dhaka, Delhi

Bangladesh and India on Saturday (22 June) agreed that peaceful management of border is a shared priority for both countries.

The two sides stressed that the casualties at the border should be brought to zero.

Both sides reiterated that two border guarding forces should also work to combat smuggling, narcotics, illegal movement, and trafficking.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi recognised the importance of water resources management in the bilateral relationship.

To take forward the cooperation in water resources, both countries have decided to constitute a Joint Technical Committee to initiate discussions for the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty.

India expressed interest in assisting Bangladesh with "conservation and management" of the Teesta River, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' South Asia Wing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said a technical delegation will visit Bangladesh for a project on "conservation and management" of Teesta River inside Bangladesh.

Bangladesh reiterated the early conclusion of the Teesta Water Sharing Treaty.

Bangladesh side requested the Indian side to ensure predictable supply of the essential food commodities such as rice, wheat, sugar, onion, ginger, and garlic.

Both sides noted that expeditious conclusion of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) would give further boost to the ongoing cooperation in the area of trade and commerce.

Two leaders expressed satisfaction in the existing power cooperation between the two countries.

In the spirit of enhancing sub-regional power cooperation, the two leaders appreciated the operationalization of exporting 40 MW power from Nepal through Indian transmission lines.

They agreed to facilitate power sector cooperation among Bangladesh-India-Nepal and Bangladesh-India-Bhutan.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with operationalisation of new river protocol routes.

They agreed to commence a new passenger train from Rajshahi to Kolkata and a bus service from Chattogram to Kolkata.

Hasina paid a state visit to India from June 21 to 22 at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.

This was the first bilateral visit by any Head of State/Government to India after the formation of the government following the 18th Lok Sabha elections in India.

It was also the first bilateral visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to India after the formation of government in Bangladesh.

The prime minister started her official engagement with a ceremonial reception, presentation of arms, and guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of the Prime Minister of India.

After that, she paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

During the visit, PM Hasina held meetings with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, where they discussed wide range of bilateral issues.

Sheikh Hasina also called on President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on the Prime Minister.

CEOs and reputed businessmen from both countries called on the Prime Minister and discussed the ways and means of promoting bilateral trade and commerce.

During the meeting with the president and the vice president, PM Hasina stressed the friendly and collaborative relations between the two neighbours.

The president and the vice president termed the prime minister as the longest serving women leader and noted that she is the pride of the entire region.

They appreciated the prime minister for achieving unprecedented socio-economic development during the last 15 years.

They also appreciated the PM Hasina for her instrumental role in promoting the bilateral relationships between Bangladesh and India to an extraordinary height.

The Indian leaders noted that they have a very special relationship with Bangladesh and showed their commitment to further solidify it in the coming days.

The entire range of bilateral cooperation, including political and security cooperation, defence cooperation, border management, trade and connectivity, sharing of common rivers, power and energy, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people contacts were discussed.

Both the leaders agreed to extend cooperation in fulfilling the 'Vision 2041' to make a Smart Bangladesh and India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

They also agreed to collaborate in new areas such as digital payment system, space technology, green energy, and blue economy.

The two leaders appreciated the recent growing trend in bilateral trade and discussed the possible ways of increasing the volume.

Both leaders also noted to enhance economic cooperation for the betterment of the people of two countries.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh thanked the Prime Minister of India for extending development cooperation under Line of Credits (LOCs) and urged Indian side to ensure smooth, timely and cost-effective implementation of LOC projects.

India offered to construct an Internal Container Depot (ICD) at Sirajganj, Bangladesh, with Indian financial assistance.

Indian side offered training to Bangladesh police officers.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the renewal of the MoU on military education.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of leveraging the potential of new and emerging areas of cooperation to augment collaboration in cutting-edge areas of digitisation, peaceful use of outer space, technology enabled services in finance, and developing a Joint Small Satellite Project.

In a step towards enabling the use of UPI, both sides agreed to introduce RuPay cards in Bangladesh and TakaPay cards in India.

Both leaders noted the need for extensive and substantial regional cooperation through regional organizations like BIMSTEC, SAARC, and IORA.

They agreed to work together in reinvigorating BIMSTEC as Bangladesh assumes the Chair after the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand.

During the exchange of views, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh emphasised India's support in resolving the long-standing Rohingya issue so that Myanmar takes back its nationals in a speedy, safe, sustainable, and dignified manner.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of a few MoUs between Bangladesh and India.

The MOUs were signed/renewed in the fields of maritime cooperation and blue economy, health, ICT, rail connectivity, disaster management, fisheries, and defence cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to have a shared vision on 'Digital Partnership' and 'Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future'.

PM Hasina thanked Modi and the government of India for their warm and generous hospitality.

Hasina extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bangladesh.