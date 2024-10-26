Peaceful coexistence crucial for national stability, development: Religious Affairs adviser

26 October, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 08:13 pm

Religious Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain speaks at a national dialogue at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan on 26 October 2024. Photo: UNB
Religious Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain speaks at a national dialogue at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan on 26 October 2024. Photo: UNB

People from Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian communities live together harmoniously in Bangladesh, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain said today (26 October).

He emphasized that this peaceful coexistence is crucial for the country's stability and development.

Speaking as the chief guest at a national dialogue titled "Religious Harmony: Reality and What Can Be Done," held this morning at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan, he underscored the importance of unity among diverse communities.

The dialogue was organized by The Hunger Project Bangladesh in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), under the theme, "Let's Build a Bangladesh of Peace and Harmony, Not Conflict."

The adviser further stated that in the context following the July Revolution, it is essential to maintain communal harmony and a cordial environment to realize the dream of a discrimination-free Bangladesh.

He remarked that every citizen of Bangladesh has equal rights, including the freedom to practice, observe, and promote their religion. The government is vigilant in ensuring that no one can infringe upon these rights.

He also condemned those who attack places of worship, stating that such individuals are criminals without any religious identity.

The event, presided over by Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, global vice president and country director of The Hunger Project Bangladesh, also featured special addresses from Professor Hiren Nath Biswas, president of the Bangladesh National Hindu Society Reform Association, Bishop Philip P Adhikari of the Talithakumi Church, and Sunandapriya, general secretary of the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation.

