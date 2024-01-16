Peace and prosperity in the country prevail as Bangabandhu's daughter is there: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prof Mohammad A Arafat at a reception accorded to him at Kalachandpur Government High School and College ground, part of his constituency of Dhaka-17 on Monday, 15 January 2023. Photo: UNB

The country is getting to enjoy peace and prosperity thanks to Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, being in charge of running the affairs of state, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prof Mohammad A Arafat, the new face of Sheikh Hasina's fifth cabinet, said on Monday (16 January).

The minister said this while addressing a reception accorded to him on Monday evening at Kalachandpur Government High School and College, part of his constituency of Dhaka-17.

"We see images of unrest and wars in different parts of the world on television and read on the news pages. There has been peace in our country for the last 15 years; the country is moving forward; it has been possible due to the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu," Arafat stated.

At the same time, Arafat said, "We have to remain alert about those who hurl petrol bombs on people and vehicles and even burn people to death by torching trains to destroy the peace of the people."

"People were not scared by the fear shown by the terrorists; they went to vote in the winter morning," he said, adding, "We have surveyed that 24 to 25 percent of voters in any constituency do not live in the area." That is, if you count the remaining 75 percent, the vote was much higher than the average of 42 percent across the country."

Arafat thanked the people of his constituency and sought their blessings for performing their duties smoothly.

Presided over by Dhaka City North Jubo League Acting President Md Zakir Hossain Babul, the function was addressed, among others, by lawmaker Wakil Uddin of Dhaka-11 constituency.