PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said international payment gateway PayPal will be launched in Bangladesh in a very short time.

"The prime minister has taken the initiative to launch it as it is a core demand of freelancers," said the state minister at a Smart Employment Fair in Bagerhat on Friday (12 May).

He also said, "The Prime Minister will do whatever is necessary to build a smart Bagerhat. Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre will be set up in the district for youth employment.

"Also, training centres for IT and freelancing will be set up in each upazila. Thousands of skilled freelancers will emerge from these institutions every year. They will be able to create employment for others besides earning for themselves."

Deputy Commissioner of Bagerhat Mohammad Azizur Rahman presided over the opening ceremony of the fair. Bagerhat-2 (Kachua-Sadar) Constituency MP Sheikh Tonmoy, Bagerhat-4 (Morelganj-Sharankhola) Constituency MP Amirul Alam Milon, Superintendent of Police KM Ariful Islam, Chief of BRAC-Kumon Nehal Bin Hasan were present among others.

The ICT Division, Digital Bangladesh, Bangladesh Computer Council, Directorate of Information and Communication Technology, A2I, IDEA, and EDGE are organising the fair where 35 technology institutes were given stalls.

On the occasion of the fair, the ICT Division gave 20 laptops to 20 freelancers and Tk50,000 to 40 entrepreneurs.