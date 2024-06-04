Pay workers' wages, bonuses before Eid-ul-Adha: NHRC urges factories

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged all factory owners to pay their workers' wages for May and bonuses before the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

In a statement issued today (4 June), the commission said it is important to pay the workers' dues before Eid to prevent any disruption of law and order and protect their rights.

The commission noted that on 1 June, various organisations held a protest rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on behalf of garment workers demanding their due salaries for May and Eid bonuses.

The NHRC's statement comes in the wake of protests by garment workers every year, usually before Eid.

In this context, the NHRC has called for the timely payment of workers' wages and allowances to maintain a peaceful environment.

In the statement, NHRC Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said, "Article 23 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1948, speaks of the right to fair and favourable remuneration.

"In this case, we also have a constitutional commitment and legal obligation.

"Ensuring timely payment of the wages is a fundamental responsibility of every establishment. There is no alternative to this for safeguarding workers' rights and maintaining a peaceful environment," he added.

On 1 June, the Industrial Police urged the manufacturers of the country's readymade garment (RMG) and textile sector to clear wages and allowances of their workers before the start of Eid-ul-Adha holidays as per the government's decision.

They also urged the disbursement of Eid bonuses in the beginning of June and wages for May before the holidays.