Pay Tk10 lakh to road crash victims, HC asks Shyamoli NR Paribahan 

The High Court has directed the owner of Shyamoli NR Paribahan to give Tk10 lakh to the victims of a road accident occurred in Bogura in April.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the victims' families seeking the court's directives on compensation Wednesday (14 December).

The HC ordered the transport company owner to give Tk5 lakh to the families of the victims by Wednesday and the rest within the next 15 days.

On 25 April, two people were killed and four others injured after a bus of the company hit an ambulance on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Bogura's Sherpur.

Aynal Hossain, 50, of Gaibandha died on the spot while ambulance driver Din Mohammad, 30, of Pirojpur succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital.

The Dhaka-bound bus allegedly entered the wrong lane of the highway and hit the ambulance from the opposite direction.

