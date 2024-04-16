Patuakhali upazila records highest temperature in 43 years as heat wave sweeps country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 06:12 pm

Patuakhali upazila records highest temperature in 43 years as heat wave sweeps country

The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga district today

People seeking relief from the heat wave in Kalapara with sherbet from a roadside cart. Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan
People seeking relief from the heat wave in Kalapara with sherbet from a roadside cart. Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan

Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali district recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday (15 April), marking the highest temperature in 43 years.

Abdul Jabbar Sharif, radar station in-charge of Kalapara, said the upazila recorded the highest temperature yesterday in 43 years.

"The highest temperature of the upazila was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius 43 years ago," he said. 

The temperature in Kalapara dropped to 38.4 degrees Celsius today (16 April), he said adding that today's temperature was highest in Barishal division.

"If it rains in the coast, temperature will drop quickly. Gusty winds or heavy rains are likely to occur along the coastal areas during the next 72 hours," said the official.

The intense heat, with the country's highest recorded temperature, is taking its toll on traders on footpath, labourers, and motorists. Additionally, local residents and tourists are also struggling to cope with the scorching conditions.

Rubel, a sherbet vendor on Kuakata beach, said, "My sales are significantly higher today compared to other days because of the extreme heat. However, enduring the intense heat while standing by the roadside to sell sherbet is extremely challenging."

Ilyas Hossain, in-charge of patrol team at Kalapara station of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, said a dedicated patrol team is on standby to ensure the safety of tourists and locals. 

Awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage people to prioritise their safety, he added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga district today.

"Chuadanga is experiencing moderate to intense heat. As Baishakh begins, people are struggling to cope with the sweltering conditions. Over the past three days, the temperature has been steadily rising, with a notable increase of 2 degrees within a single day," said Rakibul Hasan, senior observer at the Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

