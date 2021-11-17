Patriotism is must for country's development: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said patriotism and loyalty is must for the country's development.

"(You) have to be loyal for the country's development. (You) must have patriotism. The development of a country can be done only being imbued with patriotism," she said.

The premier made this remark at the Parliament while participating in the discussion on a condolence motion over the death of sitting Awami League (AL) lawmaker Md Akabbar Hossain elected from Tangail-7 constituency.

She said development of the country was only possible when the work would be done with honesty.

"Without it (honesty) development is not possible, which we've witnessed in the 21 years after 1975 (brutal killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)," she said.

Referring to the country's uplift that has been achieved only in the last 12 years, Sheikh Hasina said, "This development was not possible if we would not have worked with honesty and loyalty."

