Patriotism is must for country's development: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
17 November, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 02:51 pm

Related News

Patriotism is must for country's development: PM

She said development of the country was only possible when the work would be done with honesty.

BSS
17 November, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 02:51 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said patriotism and loyalty is must for the country's development.

"(You) have to be loyal for the country's development. (You) must have patriotism. The development of a country can be done only being imbued with patriotism," she said.

The premier made this remark at the Parliament while participating in the discussion on a condolence motion over the death of sitting Awami League (AL) lawmaker Md Akabbar Hossain elected from Tangail-7 constituency.

She said development of the country was only possible when the work would be done with honesty.

"Without it (honesty) development is not possible, which we've witnessed in the 21 years after 1975 (brutal killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)," she said.

Referring to the country's uplift that has been achieved only in the last 12 years, Sheikh Hasina said, "This development was not possible if we would not have worked with honesty and loyalty."
 

Top News

Parliament / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records