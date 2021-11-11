Patient's death: Ward boy who removed oxygen mask detained

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained the ward boy over the death of a teenage boy at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital after removing his oxygen mask.

The arrestee is- Asaduzzaman alias Dhulu.

The RAB team detained him from Dhaka, said the RAB media wing on Thursday.

The elite force will reveal details in a briefing at RAB's media centre at Karwan Bazar in the capital today.

On Tuesday evening, Bikash Chandra Das, 18, was injured in a motorcycle accident in Saghata.

Doctors of Saghata Upazila Health Complex referred him to Bogura medical for better treatment.

Sachin Chandra, an uncle of the deceased Bikash, said, "He was first taken to the emergency department. Later at around 10:30pm, Bikash was sent to the third floor surgery department where ward boy Dhulu carried him on a stretcher."

"Dhulu then demanded Tk500 as tips. Since we did not have that much money, Bikash's father Bishnu Das offered him Tk150, but he demanded Tk200. Dhulu got angry and took off the oxygen mask of Bikash."

"The ward boy fled the scene as Bikash stopped breathing. Later the doctor came and declared my nephew dead," Sachin added.