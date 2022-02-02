Patients block road after hospital suspends dialysis service

Patients blocked Mirpur road after the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology suspended its dialysis services suddenly.

Hospital authorities said Sandor, the Indian company in charge of running the dialysis service, suspended the service as the hospital owes some money to the company.

Sandor has been providing dialysis to patients at the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology Hospital since 27 January, 2017 through a public-private partnership (PPP) project run by the health department