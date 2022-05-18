Patient people take more risks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:59 pm

Related News

Patient people take more risks

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:59 pm
Patient people take more risks

Patient people comparatively take more risks and they are relatively less jealous and less hostile, finds a study unveiled on Wednesday.

Professor Shyamal Chowdhury, of the School of Economics at the University of Sydney, Australia; Matthias Sutter, of Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods Bonn; and Klaus F Zimmermann of Maastricht University, UNU-MERIT, CEPR and GLO, conducted the study on "Economic Preferences across Generations and Family Clusters: A Large-Scale Experiment in Developing Country."

Professor Shyamal Chowdhury presented the research data at a programme at the office of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Wednesday afternoon. BIDS organised the programme.

"Husband, wife and children have consistent relationships of character or behaviour for three different dimensions of an individual's economic preferences. Relatively patient people generally take more risks. Families that are significantly more patient take more risks. They are relatively less jealous and hostile," he said.

The study was conducted in Chandpur, Gopalganj, Netrokona and Sunamganj on 542 families including husbands, wives and their children.

Their economic preferences have been collected. Here three dimensions of economic choice are considered: war, risk and social choice. The research was conducted in 2016.

Professor Shyamal Chowdhury said that economic choices like risk, time and social choice play an important role in human life. It has been observed that these choices affect people's educational attainment, labour market, financial pursuit or health.

The authors start with an overview of the economic preferences of parents and children based on data from their experiment. They have found that about two-thirds of parents and children are willing to take some degree of risk, and more than half of the parents and children are inpatient - they prefer to have immediate but smaller rewards as opposed to delayed but larger rewards.

In terms of social preferences, less than 10% of the parents and children are altruistic, less than 10% of the mothers and more than 20% of the fathers are egalitarian, and about 17% of children are egalitarian. In addition, about 20% of parents and children are spiteful, and about one-third of them – both parents and children – are selfish. Taken together, more than half of the children and parents are either selfish or spiteful.

Research has shown that women are more patient than men. Women are on average more self-centred than men. In contrast, men are a little more benevolent and more egalitarian than women.

BIDS Research Director Monzur Hossain said the research has shown that the behaviour of family members and the behaviour of people in society affect the behaviour of children.

"I think the education of teachers also affects the behaviour of children," he added.

Senior Research Fellow at BIDS Dr Kazi Iqbal also spoke at the programme.

risk / research / Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

14h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

15h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

3h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

3h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

5h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire