Patient missing for 2 days found dead in Shariatpur hospital washroom

Police recovered the body of a 40-year-old patient, who had been missing for two days, from the washroom of the medicine ward of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital this (13 July) morning.



Additional Superintendent of Shariatpur Police Ahsan Habib confirmed the matter.



The deceased was identified as Babul Bepari, son of Ali Bepari, from the Purba Toyka area of Muladi upazila, Barishal.



According to the patient's relatives and hospital sources, Babul was admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital on Thursday afternoon with breathing difficulties. He was accompanied by his mother, Rokeya Begum. Late at night, Rokeya Begum fell asleep and woke up the next day to find her son missing from his bed. She searched for him in the hospital and informed the nurses about the matter.



However, as he remained missing, Rokeya Begum returned to their village home on Friday morning. She came back to the hospital in the afternoon to continue the search for her son. On Saturday morning, other patients found Babul lying on the washroom's floor and informed the hospital authorities. Later, police came and recovered the body.



"My uncle had been missing since Thursday night. If he went to the washroom and died, then the washroom was not cleaned for two days. We could have found him sooner if they had cleaned it. Instead, they sent my grandmother home without looking for him. We want justice," said Babul's niece, Hena Akhter.



The body was sent for an autopsy, the Addl SP said.



"No written complaint has been filed by the victim's family. Legal action will be taken if a complaint is filed," added the police official.