Patient dies as ward boy cuts off oxygen in demand of tips

A ward boy allegedly took off the oxygen mask of an accident victim which resulted in the patient's death after the victim's family failed to pay his demanded Tk500 tips.

The incident took place at the surgery department of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in Bogura at 10:30pm on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra Das, 18, from Sialkundi village in Saghata upazila of Gaibandha.

Bogura Sadar police station OC Selim Reza said, "The truth of the matter has been confirmed by police officials who went to the scene soon after the incident. The body has been kept in the morgue.

"If a case is filed in the incident, we will take necessary action", he assured.

The ward boy Dulu has been on the run since the incident and the police are searching for him.

Sachin Chandra, an uncle of the deceased Bikash, said, "My nephew was injured in a motorcycle accident in Saghata in the evening. The doctors of Saghata Upazila Health Complex referred him to SZRMCH for better treatment.

"He was first taken to the emergency department. Later at around 10:30pm Bikash was sent to the third floor surgery department where ward boy Dulu carried him on a stretcher.

"Dulu then demanded Tk500 as tips. Since we did not have that much money, Bikash's father Bishnu Das wanted to pay him Tk150, but he demanded Tk200. Dulu got angry as we could not manage the Tk50 immediately and took off the oxygen mask of Bikash.

"From then on his [Bikash] shortness of breath started. When we asked Dulu to put the mask back on, he told us he will not do so if we did not pay the Tk50. Suddenly, when mucus started coming out of Bikash's nose, then Dulu put on the oxygen mask back.

"After that, Bikash stopped breathing. The ward boy then fled the scene. Later the doctor came and declared my nephew dead", Sachin added.

Abdul Wadud, deputy assistant director of SZRMCH, said, "We have started an investigation into the matter. Action will be taken afterwards."