Pathao deliveryman hit by speeding motorcycle dies

A bicycle rider was killed in the capital after being hit by a speedy motorcycle in Sheora footbridge area on Kuril Biswa road early today.

Deceased Md Aminul Islam, 28, a deliveryman of Pathao, was hit by the motorcycle around 12:45am and thrown on the road, only to hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw for the second time, Officer-in-Charge (investigation) of Cantonment Police Station Md Moniruzzaman told BSS.

Pedestrians rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition, where Aminul succumbed to his injuries around 4am, hospital police camp in-charge Bacchu Miah confirmed.

The body has been sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy and filing of a case in this regard is underway.