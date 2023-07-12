Passport return now possible during Indian visa application process

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 09:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

From now on, applicants of Indian visa at the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) can have their passport returned to them for other usages while the visa application is being processed by the Indian High Commission.

However, they will have to re-submit their passports to IVAC seven days before the date of possible delivery shown on the visa token, IVAC said in a notice published on their website.

The new rules have come into effect from Tuesday (11 July).

The move is aimed at easing visa processing and reducing inconvenience for applicants.

According to the IVAC notice, applicants will now also have the option to pre-select a specific time slot to submit their visa application at IVAC while paying the visa processing fee online. This will relieve applicants from long waits at IVAC while submitting applications.

The centre requested those who have submitted the visa processing fee online till 10 July without specifying a date and time to submit the visa application form at IVAC by 20 July.

