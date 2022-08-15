Passport officers’ association distributes food, material among street children

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 05:01 pm

Immigration and Passport Officers' Association on Monday (15 August) distributed food and education materials among street children on the occasion of 47th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Major General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury, director general of the department of immigration and passport (DIP), handed over the gifts to the children in a programme arranged at the group floor of the Agargaon Passport Office on Monday. 

President of Immigration and Passport Officers' Association Md Saidur Rahman, General Secretary Abu Noman Zakir Hossain, Vice President Md. Saidul Islam, joint general secretary Md. Salauddin, Finance Secretary Maksudur Rahman, Office Secretary Azizul Islam and other leaders of the association were present at the programme.

Major General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the leader of the helpless oppressed/exploited people. Such initiative by the association on the mourning day is a reflection of Bangabandhu's philosophy to stand beside the deprived people." 

DIP director general also praised the activities of the association and called for more public welfare initiatives in future.

At the ceremony, the coordinator of Butterfly School for Deprived Children, Hazaribagh, Md Waress and other volunteers were also present.
 

