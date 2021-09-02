Passport office brokers to be legally recognised as agents

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 01:45 pm

Another rule called Passport Agent Licencing is also underway.

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Department of Immigration and Passport has sent a letter to the home ministry proposing it to hire brokers as agents.

In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs has started the process of giving legal cognisance to passport office brokers.

The home ministry said it is working with the passport department on rules to regulate the activities of agents, reports BBC Bangla.

Security Secretary of the home ministry Mohammad Mokabbir Hossain told the BBC, "The initiative is being taken so that an ordinary citizen can get a passport without harassment."

He said, "Many passport applicants cannot fill up their own forms. They seek brokers. But the brokers are not working legally. Now, in order for them to be able to do the job legally, the process of giving legitimacy has started."

Another rule called Passport Agent Licencing is also underway.

For a fixed fee, the agents will assist those who need help such as completing passport forms, submitting forms and depositing money in the bank.

Law enforcement agencies conduct raids around the passport offices at different times to stop the brokers from harassing people.

Mohammad Mokabbir Hossain said, "If the new system is introduced, the brokers will be held accountable for their work. Because, now it is not possible to take action against the brokers as they do not have legitimacy."

