Passive smoking threatens health of mothers, children: Experts

They also called for the immediate passage of proposed amendments to the tobacco control law

Photo: TBS
Experts have warned that passive smoking poses a significant threat to the health of mothers and children.

They also called for the immediate passage of proposed amendments to the tobacco control law.

The experts voiced their concerns during the formation meeting of the Anti-Tobacco Mothers' Forum organised by Nari Maitree in Dhaka today (23 October).

At the event, 18 prominent mothers gathered to speak out against the harmful effects of direct and secondhand smoking on women and children.

Md Abdus Salam Miah, programme manager at Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Bangladesh, attended the event as a special guest speaker. 

He emphasised the urgent need for stronger tobacco control measures in Bangladesh.

Nari Maitree's Project Coordinator Nasrin Akter presented alarming statistics, revealing that 37.8 million people in Bangladesh use tobacco, and an estimated 442 people die daily from tobacco-related diseases. To combat this public health crisis, the forum urged the rapid approval of health ministry's proposed amendments to the existing tobacco control law. Key provisions of the amendments include eliminating designated smoking areas in public places and public transport, banning the display of tobacco products at points of sale, prohibiting corporate social responsibility activities by tobacco companies, banning the use and marketing of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, ending all retail and loose sales of tobacco products, and increasing the size of pictorial health warnings from 50% to 90%.

The forum's Convener Shivani Bhattacharya said that the forum members would play a pivotal role in making Bangladesh tobacco-free. She noted that 38.4 million people, mostly women and children, are exposed to secondhand smoke despite not smoking themselves. Secondhand smoke can lead to several health problems for women, including miscarriages, premature births, low birth weight, bleeding during pregnancy, excessive bleeding during childbirth, and stillbirths.

The forum is committed to providing tireless support and advocacy for the swift passage of the proposed amendments to the tobacco control law to safeguard the health of women and children. They also aim to protect their families from the harmful effects of tobacco and educate other mothers about this issue.

Abdus Salam Miah stressed the crucial role mothers play in shielding young people from tobacco addiction, which has become increasingly prevalent among teenagers. A recent World Health Organisation Global Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that nearly 12% of Bangladeshi adolescents aged 13 to 15 are regular smokers.

"Tobacco addiction is dragging our youth into a dark and dangerous world. Mothers must rise and take action to protect their children from this threat," he said.

