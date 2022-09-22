Passerby killed after being hit by truck in Tejgaon

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a mini truck in Tejgaon area of the capital Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known.

Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station Sub Inspector Jahurul told The Business Standard that the driver of the truck was arrested.

He said that the truck driver does not have a license.

The body of the deceased was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy, the SI added.