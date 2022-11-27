Passengers suffer as Barishal water transport workers go on indefinite strike

UNB
27 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 11:42 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Water transport services on 18 routes from Barishal came to a standstill from Sunday midnight as workers went on a strike, causing passenger sufferings.

The water transport workers announced the strike on Saturday night to press home their 10-point demand, including setting their minimum wage at Tk20,000.

Workers removed launches from Barishal terminal at 12am Sunday and movement of vessels, including those on long routes, remained suspended, according to Barishal water transport owners.

Freight operation from Barishal also remained suspended due to the strike.

Master Ekin Ali, president of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad, said they will continue the strike until their demands are met.

Other demands of the workers are: providing appointment letter, identity card and service book to workers; formation of Contributory Provident Fund and Seafarer Welfare Fund to provide food and sea allowances; providing Tk 10 lakh compensation for accident and death while on duty.

Besides, water transport workers also want relaxation of restrictions on night-time movement of sand-carrying bulkheads and dredgers, stopping terrorism, extortion and robbery on waterways, stopping harassment along the Indian border in providing landing passes to workers travelling to India, 100% enforcement of goods transport policy at Chattogram port, and cancelling lease at Charpara Ghat and stopping all kinds of irregularities and mismanagement by the Department of Shipping.

Comments

