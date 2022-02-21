Passenger vessels suspended: 4,000 tourists stranded at St Martin's Island

Bangladesh

UNB
21 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 03:09 pm

Related News

Passenger vessels suspended: 4,000 tourists stranded at St Martin's Island

UNB
21 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 03:09 pm
File photo
File photo

Due to the hostile weather, authorities suspended all passenger vessels on St Martin's route on Monday.

About 4,000 tourists have been stranded on the St Martin's Island.

On Sunday night, the Cox's Bazar district administration declared that all types of shipping to St Martin would remain suspended for a day.

Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian said, due to the hostile weather, the local administration suspended the movement of all types of vessels for a day by hoisting cautionary signal No 3 at Cox's Bazar seaport.

"It was learned that the stranded tourists have been given a 50% discount on room rents," Sufian said.

He also said once the weather situation improves, the shipping will resume.

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of St Martin's pnion parishad (UP), said that about 4,000 tourists were stranded due to the sudden closure of vessels' movement.

However, some tourists are likely to leave the island on their own initiative.

Top News

Bangladesh / St Martin's Island / Tourism / Adverse weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A language defended by blood, battered by Westernisation

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Multipurpose hand blocked quilts for your bed

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

LinkedIn to introduce new virtual events platform

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

19h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

20h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

20h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again