Passenger vehicles still crossing via Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:44 am

Passenger vehicles are still crossing the Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route even though the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) issued instructions to stop ferrying passengers amid imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Every day, a huge number of passengers and passenger vehicles are seen crossing Padma river by ferries on this route.

Hundreds of passengers and passenger vehicles have been found crossing the Padma on a ferry through Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj since Monday morning.

Passengers are arriving at the ferry, ignoring police checkposts, ghat authorities' instructions and strict restrictions.

Health rules are not being followed in the ferries.

According to the ghat authorities, passengers are going to South Bengal from different places including Dhaka due to the increased lockdown and upcoming Eid.

At the same time, many passengers from South Bengal are returning to Dhaka.

Bashir Ahmed, assistant manager of BIWTC Shimulia ghat, said, "There are currently nine ferries operating on the route. There has been pressure from passengers and small vehicles since dawn.

There are more than 200 goods carrying vehicles waiting in the ghat area to cross the river. Those who are coming to the ghat from Dhaka and could show satisfactory reason for movement at the check post, are being let to cross."

On Friday, a statement said that from 9 July, all types of vehicles and passenger transport on the ferry will be closed. There were only emergency services' vehicles, goods carrying vehicles and ambulance crossing instructions in compliance with strict hygiene rules.

