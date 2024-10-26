Passenger terminal building, 'Maitri Dwar' at Patrapole land port set to open tomorrow

Indian Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will inaugurate the passenger terminal building and "Maitri Dwar" at the Patrapole land port in West Bengal on Sunday (27 October).

Benapole (Bangladesh) - Petrapole (India) is one of the most important land border crossings for Bangladesh and India both in terms of trade and passenger movement.

Maitri Dwar is a joint cargo gate at zero line agreed by both the countries is expected to significantly accelerate release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency.

Nearly 70% of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh takes place through this land port.

Petrapole Land Port is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the land port authority of India a new momentum, direction and dimension to take forward our cultural and trade relations with all South Asian countries.

Petrapole Land Port is the largest land port in South Asia and it is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh.

The new passenger terminal building at Petrapole is a significant addition to the region's infrastructure, set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh, said the Indian government.

With its robust construction and advanced technological systems, the terminal promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users.

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the PTB at Petrapole is equipped with all modern facilities such as VIP lounges, Duty free shop, Basis medical facility, Infant/baby feeding Room, Food and beverages outlets etc.

It has passenger handling capacity of 20,000 per day, and will house immigration, customs, and security services under one roof.

It is built on an area of 59,800 square meters with the implementation of automated entry and exit systems through flap barrier integration.

This ambitious project is set to redefine infrastructure and service standards, enhancing the travel experience between India and Bangladesh and positioning itself as a pivotal hub in Asia.

In response to the daily cross-border traffic movement at Petrapole Land Port, which sees approximately 600-700 trucks per day, LPAI established a new common second cargo gate named Maitri Dwar along the India-Bangladesh border.

This dedicated gate for cargo movement is aimed at easing and streamlining the flow of goods between the two nations, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.