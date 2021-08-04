Passenger pressure on Shimulia-Banglabazar route

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 12:16 pm

Passenger pressure on Shimulia-Banglabazar route

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 12:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

People of 21 south-western districts of the country have started returning to the capital and other places for work after the Eid celebrations amid the lockdown.

However, those who could not go home on Eid are crossing the Padma River without much hassle.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The ferries on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route have been under pressure since Wednesday morning. The number of people returning to work is several folds more than the number of people going home.

Meanwhile, long queues of private vehicles and freight trucks are still waiting at Shimulia ghat. According to BIWTC sources, more than 200 private and freight vehicles are waiting at the Shimulia ghat area on the banks of the Padma while the movement of launches is suspended.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Md Faisal Ahmed, manager (commerce), BIWTC Shimulia ghat, said, "There are currently 10 ferries operating on the route. The ferries have been under passenger and motorcycle pressure since morning."

He further said, "Due to the strong current in the Padma, the ferry service on the navigable route is getting longer. The towed ferries have been closed for some time. The ferries are carrying more passengers from Banglabazar ghat than Shimulia ghat."

