Passenger dies after helper pushes him off bus following scuffle over fare

A passenger has died after two conductors pushed him out of a moving bus following an altercation over fare.

The victim Sayem, 20, of Amlapara area of Mymensingh's Nandail upazila died on the spot being run over by the same bus he was thrown out of.

The incident took place around 12pm on Thursday (7 July) on Joydebpur-Chandana road near Shibbari area in Gazipur.

Citing eyewitnesses, police said Sayem boarded a Joydebpur-bound bus of Takwa Paribahan from Chandana intersection. He got into an altercation with the fare collector and driver's assistant regarding fare. At one stage, they pushed Sayem out of the bus.

Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, said police sent the body to Tajuddin Medical College Hospital morgue.

Locals caught the bus driver Safiqul Islam and assistant Hira Mia following the accident and handed them over to police.

But the fare collector got away and remains a fugitive.