Passenger dies after helper pushes him off bus following scuffle over fare

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

Passenger dies after helper pushes him off bus following scuffle over fare

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:48 pm
Passenger dies after helper pushes him off bus following scuffle over fare

A passenger has died after two conductors pushed him out of a moving bus following an altercation over fare. 

The victim Sayem, 20, of Amlapara area of Mymensingh's Nandail upazila died on the spot being run over by the same bus he was thrown out of.

The incident took place around 12pm on Thursday (7 July) on Joydebpur-Chandana road near Shibbari area in Gazipur. 

Citing eyewitnesses, police said Sayem boarded a Joydebpur-bound bus of Takwa Paribahan from Chandana intersection. He got into an altercation with the fare collector and driver's assistant regarding fare. At one stage, they pushed Sayem out of the bus. 

Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, said police sent the body to Tajuddin Medical College Hospital morgue. 

Locals caught the bus driver Safiqul Islam and assistant Hira Mia following the accident and handed them over to police. 

But the fare collector got away and remains a fugitive.

Top News

bus accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work