Pass law to protect minorities, implement CHT accord: Rights body to Prof Yunus

Members of the Hindu community stage a demonstration in the capital’s Shahbagh area on 10 Aug, demanding safety and an end to the alleged vandalism of their homes and temples. Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has demanded that the government introduce a law to protect the minority communities across the country.

Besides, the government must also implement the 1997 Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, the Three Hills District Council Act, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council Act, as part of an 8-point demand presented to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus during a meeting at State Guest House Jamuna today (13 August).

In their demands, the council also called for ensuring participation and representation of religious and ethnic minority groups in the government and parliament.

Ranadash Gupta, general secretary of the council, presented the eight-point demand to Chief Adviser Yunus.

They urged the chief adviser to implement the demands in order to protect the interests and existence of religious minorities without delay.

The council demanded that three days from 8th to 10th of Durga Puja for the Hindu community, one day on Purnima for the Buddhist community and one day on Easter Sunday for the Christian community should be declared public holidays.

They also called for establishing a National Minority Commission and minority ministry, enacting laws for anti-discrimination, and the protection of properties devoted to gods and goddesses and minorities.

They also demanded proper implementation of the Restitution of Entrusted Property Ordinance was also underscored.