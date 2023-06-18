Parveen Mahmud receives 'Top 50' Women Global Awards 2023

Parveen Mahmud has received "Top 50" women Global Awards Sri Lanka 2023 under the category of Leadership in Finance and Accounting. 

She is the only female leader from Bangladesh who received this prestigious award, reads a press release.

In presence of Dinesh Gunawardena, the Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka,  Dr Sulochona Segera, Founding  Chairperson, Women in Management (Srilanka, Maldives, UAE & Canada) and Managing Director Institute of  Women in Management, handed over the award to Parveen Mahmud.

The award giving ceremony was held on 17 June at Shangri-la Hotel, Colombo, Sri Lnaka where Aishath Mohamed Didi, Minister of Gender, Family and Social Services of government of Sri Lanka, Dr Anne Aly MP, Federal Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth in the Labour, Government of Australia among others were present. 

Women in Management (WIM) in collaboration with Women in Work, a partnership between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the government of Australia, this year has selected the Top 50 Female Professionals among the 500 nominations from 33 countries for the Women Global Awards 2023 - Colombo Sri Lanka. 

In recognition of remarkable achievements and dedication to the profession in and the beyond border, a panel of Judges has selected Parveen Mahmud FCA who is identified as one of the Top 50 women leaders in the world, for their hard work, perseverance, and commitment to the excellence in work which have made a positive impact on various sectors of the economy of the home country and the lives of millions of women."

Parveen Mahmud is the first female President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) in 2011, which reckons her as the first female board member and the first female President among professional bodies of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), apex accounting professional body of SAARC. 

She was the Founding Chairperson of CA Female Forum- Women in Leadership Committee, ICAB and the Vice Chairperson of the Women in Leadership Committee of SAFA till 2019.

She is the Chairperson, RDRS Bangladesh and sits on numerous Boards. She was the Chairperson, Shasha Denims Ltd., UCEP) – Bangladesh, MIDAS and Acid Survivor's Foundation.

