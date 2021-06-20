Parts of Narayanganj to face gas supply disruptions Monday

Gas supply in some parts of Narayanganj will remain suspended from 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday due to restoration work on gas connection to Meghna Industrial Economic Zone.

The areas include Meghnaghat, Sonargaon, Pirojpur, and Nangolbondh, according to a press release from Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

The adjacent areas may also face low gas pressure during the restoration hours.