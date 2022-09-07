Parts of Dhaka to face 24-hour gas supply disruption Saturday

Bangladesh

UNB
07 September, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:48 pm

Parts of Dhaka to face 24-hour gas supply disruption Saturday

UNB
07 September, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gas supplies will remain suspended in different parts of the capital for 24 hours – from 8am to 8pm – Thursday due to an emergency shutdown of the system.

The areas that will see the 24-hour supply shutdown include Evercare Hospital, North South University and the US Embassy in the Bashundhara area, according to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

The consumers in Uttara residential area may experience low pressure in their gas supplies as well, the distribution company said.

Gas supply suspended / Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company

