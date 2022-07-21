Parties should vocalise their demands about election-time govt to ruling party: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal advised political parties to vocalise their demands to the ruling government regarding the outlines of the election-time government.

The CEC said this - implying that the EC does not have any jurisdiction over constitutional matters - during his talks with the Bangladesh Jatiya Party on the fifth day of dialogue with political parties on Thursday (21 July).

He said that many political parties have various proposals and demands regarding the election-time government. As these are political issues, "constitutional amendments may be required", he said.

"The government will know what your [political parties] demands are," he said, advising that they should stress those demands to the government to help the authorities understand.

He advised the parties to be aware, stern and vocal, saying, "All must make a concerted effort here. The national election is not something to be trifled with.

"A party will be elected through the elections which will form the government. So the election is not a sham. That government should be formed with people's representatives and support. Hence, there is a need for fair and free elections."

Habibul Awal assured the installation of CC cameras in polling stations as well as steps taken by the EC to prevent violence.

"In every dialogue, we heard complaints from the participating political parties about violence and show of power at polling stations during elections. The Election Commission cannot control all this alone. We may need the support of the district administration, police, BGB, district magistrate and even the army," said the CEC.

Regarding the participation of parties, he said, "If political parties do not join, we cannot force them. We can only request them to help make the election participatory."

Stating that the EC is aware of the skepticism and lack of confidence of many people about EVMs, Awal said, "We have not taken any decision blindly about EVMs yet."

Bangladesh Jatiya Party made various proposals to the Election Commission for the upcoming elections, including the introduction of e-voting and no-voting. A delegation of 13 members led by the party's Chairman Professor MA Mukit participated in the dialogue.