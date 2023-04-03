Parties, institutions opt out of iftar events this Ramadan

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided not to host iftar parties at Ganabhaban this Ramadan, the ruling Awami League along with several public and private institutions and organisations followed suit and took a similar step.

The Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, Coast Guard, a number of government organisations and banks are also opting out of organising iftar parties this year.

The central bank on Sunday prohibited all state-owned and private banks from organising iftar parties.

The move comes as part of austerity measures to deal with the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Economists say such a move will help keep the country's commodity market stable. It will also result in easing the city's traffic congestion which will save fuel consumption.

Although not an old tradition, organising iftar parties by political parties, organisations and various public and private institutions have become a trend recently, they said.

Dr Syed Anwar Husain, former professor of history at Dhaka University said the next national elections are near and iftar parties are supposed to play a big role this year as it brings political clout.

However, with the foresightedness of the prime minister, the country's largest political party is not having any iftar parties this Ramadan, the professor said.

Because of the current economic situation, the amount of money unnecessarily spent on these parties can be used for the poor, added this historian.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told The Business Standard that according to the prime minister's decision, Awami League central committee, district, upazila and various local unit committees are not holding any Iftar parties this year.

With the money saved, the party is distributing various assistance among the needy, he added.

Former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique feels that the prime minister's call is a big message to all to be frugal during these trying times.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently called on those who are able to donate money to the poor instead of holding big iftar parties

In addition to not having formal arrangements, the prime minister's personal iftar is also simple this year, said Hasan Zahid Tushar, deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the country's second-largest political party, BNP, has been criticised for continuing to hold big iftar parties.

In reaction, BNP Vice Chairman Ahmed Azam Khan told TBS that his party always holds iftar parties with the poor and helpless. "This time too, on the first day of fasting, the central BNP organised Iftar with orphans."

The BNP leader also said that the decision taken by Awami League not to hold iftar parties "may be a ploy to strategically obstruct BNP's iftar programmes".