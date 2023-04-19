Part of BRT line on Airport-Gazipur route opened to public 

A ramp of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project from Airport to Gazipur has been opened to public today.

Safiqul Islam, managing director of Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Company Ltd, said the ramp was unofficially opened on Wednesday morning.

"A total of 683 metres of the BRT project including ramps and main sections have been opened considering the suffering of

Mymensingh-bound passengers before Eid," Safiqul Islam told The Business Standard.

He said the Dhaka-bound section of the same line will also be opened after Eid.