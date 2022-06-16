Parliamentary committee for strengthening Dhaka-Washington relations through US think-tanks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:28 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended strengthening Dhaka-Washington diplomatic relations by establishing good relations with think tanks in the United States.

The recommendation was made at the 28th meeting of the Standing Committee, presided by its chairman Muhammad Farooq khan, at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.

The meeting also recommended launching a direct Dhaka-Washington flight and taking necessary steps to expand trade.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, the US is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, and the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods in the world.

However, last December, the US imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its present and former top officials over allegations of serious human rights abuse. Bangladesh has condemned the US decision and is trying to have the sanctions lifted.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary body also recommended bringing back Bangabandhu's assassin Rashed Chowdhury and strengthening the efforts to repatriate Rohingyas. 

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the committee also called for measures to repatriate interested Bangladeshi expatriates living in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam, were present on the occasion among other members of the standing committee, including Nurul Islam Nahid, Golam Farooq Khand Prince, Md Abdul Majid Khan, Md Habibe Millat, Nahim Razzak, Nabil Ahmed, and Nizam Uddin Jalil participated.

 

Bangladesh-US relationship / Foreign Affairs / Parliamentary committee  

