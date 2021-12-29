Parliamentary committee recommends completing Tongi-Gazipur highway quickly

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridges has recommended the ministry to complete the construction of Tongi-Gazipur Highway as soon as possible.

Apart from this, the committee also recommended taking necessary steps to prevent chaos on the roads and the highways following the newly passed Highways Act, 2021.

The recommendations were made during the eleventh meeting of the committee held at the parliament on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the committee President Rowshan Ara Mannan.

The meeting also discussed the latest progress of the overall activities of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project.

A detailed report was presented and detailed discussions were held on the latest status and implementation progress of the overall activities of the Roads and Highways Department including the ongoing development projects under Khulna zone.

Meanwhile, the committee recommended the ministry to issue a show cause notice to Tushar Kanti Saha, additional chief engineer of Sylhet Road zone, following the allegations against him.

The meeting recommended that the projects be completed within the stipulated time and that the same contractor not be hired again and again.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader virtually joined the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Enamul Haque, Rezwan Ahmed Tawfiq, Md Salim Uddin Tarafdar, Sheikh Salahuddin and Marina Jahan.