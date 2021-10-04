Parliamentary committee advises dedicated casinos at tourist spots

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 05:30 pm

Roulette gambling
File Photo of casino equipment. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Institutions today recommended constructing special facilities at tourist centres, including dedicated casinos for foreign tourists.

The committee also suggested facilitating visa and immigration procedures to attract foreign tourists and ensure the safety of tourists, says a press release on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Parliament building chaired by ASM Firoz MP. Committee members Mostafizur Rahman, Md Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Mirza Azam, Muhibur Rahman Manik and Nahid Izahar Khan attended the meeting.

They discussed the damage done to the tourism industry by the Covid-19 epidemic and the steps taken by the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) to overcome it.

During the meeting, the committee recommended stopping the construction of unplanned tourist facilities in Kuakata and suggested erecting modern, attractive and improved facilities through a master plan.

In addition, the committee urged Parjantan Corporation to maintain close liaison with domestic and foreign tour operators, including international tourism organisations, for developing the tourism industry.

