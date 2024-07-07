Parliamentarians’ caucus on migration celebrates 135 years of International Day of Parliamentarism in Dhaka

To celebrate the International Day of Parliamentarism, members of the Bangladesh Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development organised an event in Dhaka on 4 July under the title "Celebrating IPU-135 Years of International Day of Parliamentarism."

The International Day of Parliamentarism is celebrated every year on 30 June to celebrate the foundation day of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) under different mottos.

The 2024 celebration was focused on "Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding."

The event was organised in collaboration with WARBE DF, the secretarial body of the Caucus. 20 former and current MPs were present, along with other distinguished members of CSOs, reads a press release.

The event was moderated by Mahjabeen Khaled, former MP and Secretary General of the Caucus. Opening remarks were delivered by Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP and Chairperson of the Caucus. Aroma Dutta, MP and member of the caucus, delivered the concluding remarks to end the event on a high note.

"We want to ensure migrants' development through active collaboration between the caucus and bodies of the government," stated Tanvir Shakil Joy MP in his inaugural speech.

He emphasised the challenges encountered by migrants, the Caucus's efforts to address them, and launched a discussion on possible solutions and future preventative measures.

Mahjabeen Khaled emphasised the effectiveness of the IPU and discussed strategies to enhance its efficiency in achieving its goals. She underscored the importance of a proactive and unified approach to migrant issues.

Syed Saiful Haque, chairman of WARBE DF, and Jasiya Khatoon, director of WARBE DF recounted the IPU and Caucus's journey and how the platform helped to alleviate the situation of the migrants both home and abroad.