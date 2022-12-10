Parliament won't be paralysed if 7 BNP MPs leave: Quader

TBS Report 
10 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 08:21 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the parliament will not be paralysed if seven BNP lawmakers resign.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the parliament will not be paralysed if seven BNP lawmakers resign.

"We have many lawmakers. The parliament has more than 45 opposition MPs too. So, there is no reason to think that the Jatiya Sangsad will be paralysed if the seven of you go," he said while addressing an AL rally at the Radio Colony School and College ground in Savar on Saturday (10 December) afternoon.

Mentioning that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was supposed to join the 10 December rally, Quader said, "So, where is Khaleda Zia? The day (10 December) is almost over."

Addressing BNP, Obaidul Quader said that now they have appointed lobbyists. "Everything is now revealed."

Mentioning UK lawyer Toby Cadman, Quader said that the lawyer told Al Jazeera in an interview that he was part of the team that asked the US and UK governments for sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion.

"How much money does Tarique Rahman have? Conspiracies and propaganda against Bangladesh are being hatched by lobbyists. We got news from the US this morning. It is good news for Bangladesh, bad news for the conspirators," he added.

Earlier in the day, seven BNP lawmakers announced their resignation from the National Parliament as per the decision of the party's standing committee.

Bogura-6 MP Gulam Mohammad Siraj made the announcement while addressing the party's 10th divisional rally held at the Golapbagh playground in Sayedabad.

The other MPs who have decided to resign are -- Thakurgaon-3 Zahidur Rahman, Chapainawabganj-2 MP Aminul Islam, Brahmanbaria-2 MP Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, reserved seat MP Barrister Rumeen Farhan Rumeen Farhana, Bogura-4 MP Mosharof Hosen, and Chapainawabganj-3 MP Harunur Rashid.

BNP's International Affairs Secretary Rumeen Farhana said that the MPs have already sent their resignation through email and will physically submit those to the speaker on Sunday.

