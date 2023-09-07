Drugs and Cosmetics Bill passed with provision for life term

The Drugs and Cosmetics Bill 2023 was passed in parliament yesterday with the aim to prevent arbitrary use of antibiotics, and production and sale of adulterated drugs.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque moved the bill which was passed by voice vote amid the reaction of some opposition lawmakers as the draft law allowed life-term imprisonment for manufacturing adulterated drugs and hoarding medicines to create an artificial crisis.

In the new bill, the Directorate of Drug Administration has been given responsibility for quality control of cosmetic products instead of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

The health minister said they have not included cosmetics in the law to harm someone's business. Many countries including the USA, India, Singapore, and Thailand have laws that incorporate drugs and cosmetics together.

"Our intention is not to harm anyone, or to give illegal benefits to manufacturers. We aim to ensure the health of our people, not to harm them. Many kinds of adulterated cosmetics and medicines are being produced, which are applied to the face, and used in various other ways. People get skin cancer, and suffer from many other problems due to using these cosmetics," said the minister.

He said the authorities will not visit shops, but will monitor the process of manufacturing and importing cosmetics.

"Above all, we will test the cosmetics," said Zahid Maleque.

According to the law, a licence from the Drug Administration will be essential for selling, importing and manufacturing cosmetics.

Manufacturing, selling, stocking and marketing of adulterated cosmetics are punishable with a maximum of five years of rigorous imprisonment, a maximum of Tk5 lakh fine or both, according to the new law.

As per the law, manufacturing drugs without a licence will be punishable with rigorous imprisonment of 10 years or a maximum fine of Tk10 lakh or both.

Besides, the manufacture, sale, storage, distribution, and display of adulterated drugs shall be punishable with imprisonment for life or with a maximum of 14 years' rigorous imprisonment or with a maximum fine of Tk10 lakh or with both.

There is also a provision of life imprisonment in the new law for creating an artificial crisis of drugs.

Moreover, pharmacies will be fined Tk20,000 for selling drugs – except over the counter medicines – without a prescription from a registered doctor.

A fine of Tk10,000 will be imposed if anyone sells medicines provided as physician samples, as per the law.