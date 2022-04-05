Parliament passes bill providing tough penalty for polluting port area

Bangladesh

UNB
05 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:17 pm

The Parliament on Tuesday passed the "Chattogram Port Authority Bill" incorporating tougher penalties for polluting the environment in the port area.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.

The legislation also abolished the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance ,1976, as it was promulgated during a military regime.

As per the legislation, the punishment for harming the environment by polluting water, land and coast will be fixed as per the environment conservation law.

It also says if any rule under the law is breached and punishment for which is not stated in the environment conservation law, the fine will be six months of imprisonment or Tk2 lakh fine or both.

According to a new provision incorporated in the bill, the punishment for dodging toll fees and other charges of the port will invite a one-month jail or fine of Tk1 lakh or both.

For rent and toll, the Authority will formulate a chart and take permission from the government.

But for below Tk5,000 rent or toll, no permission will be required.

The draft law also proposed the creation of a fund for the development of the port.

As per the legislation, there will be one chairman and a seven-member board for the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

In the existing law, there is a four-member board. The Board will hold at least one meeting every two months.

Bangladesh / Chattagram Port / Chattogram Port Authority (CPA)

