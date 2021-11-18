Parliament passes bill making registration mandatory for tour operators, guides

Bangladesh

UNB
18 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 03:26 pm

Related News

Parliament passes bill making registration mandatory for tour operators, guides

UNB
18 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 03:26 pm
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Courtesy
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Courtesy

The parliament on Thursday unanimously passed "The Bangladesh Tour Operators and Tour Guides (Registration and Operation) Bill, 2021" to make it mandatory for tour operators and guides to get registered.

It aims to bring the tour operators under the legal framework for ensuring the best services and thus give a boost to the tourism sector.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

As per the proposed law, a touring company will have to collect a license. No company will be allowed to operate tours without registration. If anyone does, it would be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The proposed law also has a provision of handing over the registration to another tour operator in case of death, physical and financial incapability.

It suggested that criminal acts of the tour operators be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 aimed at protecting the interest of the tourists.

The activities of tour operators, tour guides, general tour guides, cultural guides, nature guides and trekking guides will now be regulated, according to the legislation.

Now, there's no guideline and rule for tour operators in the country.

The conditions for getting registration, period of registration and provisions for cancellation of registration have been mentioned in the bill.

In the bill, it has precisely been defined who can be tour operators and tour guides

Top News

Parliament bill / Parliament / Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

20h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

20h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

21h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka