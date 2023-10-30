Parliament condemns brutal Israeli attack on Palestine

Lawmakers including the treasury and opposition benches today condemned the brutal attack by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestine Muslim people as over 8,000 people have already been killed and two lakh displaced due to the attack in the last 23 days since 7 October.

The condemnation motion which was seconded unanimously by the lawmakers and adopted by voice votes in the House while ruling party lawmaker Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali of Dinajpur-4 came up with a general proposal at the Jatiya Sangsad here under Section 147 of the rules of procedure of the Jatiya Sangsad with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The lawmakers also sharply criticised the role of the BNP as they so far did not protest the brutal Israeli attack on the Palestinian Muslim people where almost 70% innocent children have been killed due to the heinous attack by the Jews state.

At the same time, the lawmakers also urged all the Muslim nations to be united and come forward on behalf of the legal rights of the repressed Palestinian people to stop the Israeli brutal attack immediately.

Participating in the discussion, leader of the Jatiya Sangsad and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the world community to assist the Palestinian in establishing their legal rights.

"The civilized people across the world are being observed the brutal Israeli attack on the innocent Palestinians for the last three weeks since October 7, but the western community, led by the US, are nakedly patronizing the Israeli government which is totally violation of human rights", said Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen.

But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has protested for the first time of such brutality committed by the Israeli military forces on the people of Gaza, he said. The Prime Minister also raised the Palestinian issue at the International forum and urged them to stand besides these repressed people.

Criticising the role of BNP-Jammat, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said BNP is yet to lodge any protest against the barbaric attack on the Palestinian nation and they torched an ambulance on Saturday at Rajarbagh Hospital in the city in line with the Israeli attack on a Hospital.

The western world often raised its voice on behalf of democracy and human rights, but they are now surprisingly silent on the Gaza attack, he said.

Treasury bench lawmakers Tofail Ahmed, Amir Hossain Amu, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Shawpan, Jatiya Party lawmakers Feroz Rashid, Rustam Ali Farazi, Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Bangladesh Workers party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Huq Inu and Tariqat Federation Chairman Nazibul Bashar Maijbhandari, among others, took part in the discussion.