Parents of protesting students form human chain in Shahbagh

Parents of protesting students form a human chain in front of the National Museum at Shahbag this morning (3 August). Photo: Collected.

Parents of the protesting students formed a human chain under the banner of "Parents in Solidarity with the Children" this morning (3 August) in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.

The human chain was titled "Why is death so easy?"

During the programme, the parents questioned, "Why should a segment of students be turned into criminals? Why would the government interfere in autonomous educational institutions?".

"Who has given the state the right to brutally harm our children, whom we have nurtured from infancy? Our taxes pay for the bullets, so why are our children being shot with them?" they asked.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the parents said, "Honourable Prime Minister, you are also a mother and the daughter of Bangabandhu, but our children are not safe in your hands. There are blood stains on your hands, please step down."

During the human chain, several parents highlighted the grievous injuries that their children had suffered. Some shared their experiences of losing their children.