Paralegals provide legal aid to the helpless

Paralegal Advisory Service of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Bangladesh has provided legal assistance to 168,346 inmates from April 2009 to June this year.

Of them, 25,879 were released from prison with the help of the service. Another 327,881 received legal aid in courts and police stations, according to the organisation.

The programme – jointly implemented by the GIZ Bangladesh in partnership with the Law and Justice Division under the Ministry of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Security Service Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs – focuses on access to justice for the poor and vulnerable both in the formal and informal justice system.

The programme is working to make justice accessible at the doorstep of the justice seekers and to provide proactive legal assistance through the Paralegal Advisory Service, the organisation said at a discussion titled "National Stakeholder Consultation on Institutionalisation of the Paralegal Approach".

Representatives of non-governmental organisations, human rights activists, lawyers, judges and other classes of people participated in the event organised by the GIZ Bangladesh at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Saturday.

Law Minister Anisul Huq attended the programme as the chief guest.

Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, German Ambassador Achim Tröster, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, and GIZ Bangladesh's Country Director Andreas Kuck were special guests at the event chaired by Md Golam Sarwar, secretary to the Law and Justice Division.

According to the GIZ Bangladesh, Paralegal Advisory Service has been operating in collaboration with local NGOs since 2008 with the initial support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.