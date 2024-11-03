Papon's personal assistant among two arrested in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) yesterday (2 November) arrested two individuals, including Sakhawat Hossain Molla, personal assistant to former youth and sports minister and former BCB chairman Nazmul Hasan Papon, in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

The other arrestee is Abdul Hekim Raihan, president of the Bhairab upazila Swechchhasebak League.

RAB Law and Media Wing Director Lt Col Munim Ferdous said they were arrested in a case filed over an attack on protesters in the Lakshmipur area of Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj during the student movement on 19 July.

Three separate cases were later filed by Mamun Mia, Rubel Mia, and Alam Sarkar over the incident with Bhairab Police Station.