Papia shifted to Cumilla jail from Kashimpur after torture allegation

Bangladesh

UNB
04 July, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 08:33 pm

Expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia was shifted from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur to Cumilla Central Jail on Tuesday under special security following allegations of torturing an inmate for taking her money.

Senior Jail Superintendent (acting) of Kashimpur Central Women's Jail Obaidur Rahman said Shamima Nur Papia was shifted to Cumilla Central Jail on the order of the higher authorities to maintain discipline and security inside the jail following some recent incidents.

According to jail sources, trainee lawyer Runa Laila, who was arrested in a document theft case, was released from Kashimpur Central Jail on bail on 27 June.

When she was in the prison, the jail matron found Tk7,400 in her possession and when Papia and her associates came to know it they tried to take the money from her.

As Runa denied to give the money, they brought her to a place where there were no CCTV cameras and beat her up inhumanly tying her hands and legs with chains on 19 June.

At that time, the money was forcibly taken away by Papia, Runa claimed.

Runa Laila's brother Abdul Karim filed a written complaint with Gazipur Deputy Commissioner on 25 June regarding the incident and it was published in different newspapers.

The deputy commissioner has assigned an additional district magistrate to investigate the incident.

Three people have been served show cause in connection with the incident. The three are jailer Farhana Akter, deputy jailer Jannatul Taiba of and matron habildar Fatema.

"Action will be taken if anyone is found guilty in the inquiry report," Senior Jail Superintendent (Acting) of Kashimpur Central Women's Jail Obaidur Rahman said.

On 12 October 2020, A Dhaka court sentenced expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon to 27 years imprisonment each in an arms case.

